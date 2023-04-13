Cao Shumin, deputy director at the Cyberspace Administration of China, speaking at the Digital Economy Summit 2023 in Hong Kong on April 13, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cao Shumin, deputy director at the Cyberspace Administration of China, speaking at the Digital Economy Summit 2023 in Hong Kong on April 13, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Blockchain
Tech /  Policy

Chinese officials pledge support for Hong Kong’s tech, Web3 ambitions at digital economy summit

  • Hong Kong should pursue advanced technologies including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, according to the deputy director of China’s internet watchdog
  • The liaison office praised Hong Kong for having high-quality global talent and a ‘free, open, regulated’ business environment that benefited the digital economy

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 2:19pm, 13 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cao Shumin, deputy director at the Cyberspace Administration of China, speaking at the Digital Economy Summit 2023 in Hong Kong on April 13, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cao Shumin, deputy director at the Cyberspace Administration of China, speaking at the Digital Economy Summit 2023 in Hong Kong on April 13, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE