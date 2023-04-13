Cao Shumin, deputy director at the Cyberspace Administration of China, speaking at the Digital Economy Summit 2023 in Hong Kong on April 13, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Chinese officials pledge support for Hong Kong’s tech, Web3 ambitions at digital economy summit
- Hong Kong should pursue advanced technologies including semiconductors and artificial intelligence, according to the deputy director of China’s internet watchdog
- The liaison office praised Hong Kong for having high-quality global talent and a ‘free, open, regulated’ business environment that benefited the digital economy
