Meituan food delivery riders bringing takeaway food to customers on the streets of Guangzhou on February 23, 2023. Photo: SCMP / Elson Li
Beijing to track delivery bikes with chips in a crackdown on dangerous driving behaviour to meet tight deadlines
- Beijing will launch a pilot programme this year to install chips on bikes of delivery riders for Meituan, Ele.me and other courier services
- It marks another move to regulate the delivery industry, which some have complained contributes to reckless driving
