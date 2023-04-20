Meituan food delivery riders bringing takeaway food to customers on the streets of Guangzhou on February 23, 2023. Photo: SCMP / Elson Li
Beijing to track delivery bikes with chips in a crackdown on dangerous driving behaviour to meet tight deadlines

  • Beijing will launch a pilot programme this year to install chips on bikes of delivery riders for Meituan, Ele.me and other courier services
  • It marks another move to regulate the delivery industry, which some have complained contributes to reckless driving

Coco Feng

20 Apr, 2023

Meituan food delivery riders bringing takeaway food to customers on the streets of Guangzhou on February 23, 2023. Photo: SCMP / Elson Li
