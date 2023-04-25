Union Jack flags are seen in front of the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, beside the Houses of Parliament in London on June 24, 2022. Photo: AP
Silicon Valley tech giants face UK crackdown with newly proposed consumer protection rules
- Under the proposals, a new Digital Markets Unit can impose additional obligations on firms with ‘strategic market status’ and global revenue of US$31 billion
- The rules could force tech firms to open up data to rivals and impose fines of up to 10 per cent of global revenue for breaking consumer laws
Union Jack flags are seen in front of the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, beside the Houses of Parliament in London on June 24, 2022. Photo: AP