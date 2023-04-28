US President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on March 9, 2022, in Washington. Photo: AP
US chip incentives will not end Asia’s cost advantage, but nearness is a plus, says programme director
- The US$39 billion in incentives to make chips in the US could help create ‘cluster dynamics’ that make the industry sustainable, says Chips Programme Office head
- The Biden administration has received more than 200 applications from companies for access to the funds meant to revive domestic chip manufacturing
