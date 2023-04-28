CACC is to crack down on online abuse of Chinese entrepreneurs. Photo: Bloomberg
Censorship in China
Tech /  Policy

China internet watchdog to ban online gaslighting of entrepreneurs as Beijing shows friendlier face to private sector

  • Narratives such as ‘Chinese private entrepreneurs are traitors’ or ‘it’s time for China’s private economy to retreat’ will be targeted
  • The campaign aims to create a ‘benign online space for public opinions’ so that entrepreneurs can focus on developing their businesses

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Apr, 2023

