CACC is to crack down on online abuse of Chinese entrepreneurs. Photo: Bloomberg
China internet watchdog to ban online gaslighting of entrepreneurs as Beijing shows friendlier face to private sector
- Narratives such as ‘Chinese private entrepreneurs are traitors’ or ‘it’s time for China’s private economy to retreat’ will be targeted
- The campaign aims to create a ‘benign online space for public opinions’ so that entrepreneurs can focus on developing their businesses
