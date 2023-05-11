Flags stand in front of the Capvision Partners headquarters building in Shanghai, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s consultancy crackdown is scaring away foreign investors, experts warn

  • Investigations into global advisories such as Capvision Partners have ‘sent a warning signal’ to the whole industry, one consultancy CEO says
  • The disappearance of these consultancy services, along with rising US-China tension, will deter foreign investments, a venture capitalist says

Lilian Zhang
Updated: 10:00am, 11 May, 2023

