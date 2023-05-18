A WeChat post by an account called Midjourney China has disappeared. Photo: AFP
Midjourney’s fate in China is up in the air after WeChat post announcing a beta test of local services vanishes

  • A WeChat account named Midjourney China published a now-deleted post, saying it was accepting applications to test its local services
  • The unexplained deletion of Midjourney China’s WeChat notice underscores the difficulties faced by generative AI services trying to enter China

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 18 May, 2023

