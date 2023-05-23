The Cyberspace Administration of China said various ethical problems, including privacy leakage and abuse, can potentially be caused by recent tech advances such as generative artificial intelligence, exemplified by ChatGPT. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s internet watchdog warns of ‘serious challenge’ to governance and regulation from latest tech advances like generative AI

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China sees ethical issues, like privacy leakage and abuse, potentially caused by AI, Web3 and other tech advances
  • The agency’s latest report reflects Beijing’s concerns about such innovations, while acknowledging the opportunities they provide

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 May, 2023

