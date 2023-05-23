The new rules established by Hong Kong’s Securities and Future Commission will allow licensed exchanges to sell to retail investors major cryptocurrencies including ether and bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong retail investors to start trading major cryptocurrency tokens from June 1 as new virtual-assets regime kicks off
- The new rules will allow licensed exchanges to sell major cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether, to retail investors in Hong Kong
- The new regulation comes amid the city’s drive to become a global Web3 hub, despite other governments’ growing apprehension for virtual assets
The new rules established by Hong Kong’s Securities and Future Commission will allow licensed exchanges to sell to retail investors major cryptocurrencies including ether and bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock