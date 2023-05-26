Xi Jinping talks up global tech cooperation at Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls for global cooperation on technology at Zhongguancun as Beijing courts top scientists
- The message comes at a time when technology rivalry between China and the US is deepening
- Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who spoke via a live-streaming feed, said that the theme of open cooperation ‘could not be timelier’
