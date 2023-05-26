Recent moves by solid-state driver maker Memblaze reflect how Beijing’s actions against Micron could impact some local companies. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: major Micron client in China retracts Shanghai IPO application three days before Beijing opened cybersecurity investigation into US firm
- Solid-state drive maker Memblaze ditched its Shanghai IPO in late March, just three days before memory chip supplier Micron was investigated by Beijing
- The firm was said to have also spent tens of millions of US dollars to stock up on Micron chips under ‘no-refund’ terms, according to sources
