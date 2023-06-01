Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the joint press conference of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, 19 May 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech war: Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for tech self-sufficiency a decade ago, according to speech in new book
- In remarks made in 2013, Xi said China’s growth in the previous three decades was a result of importing and leveraging ‘second-hand’ technologies
- The newly revealed transcript of Xi’s speech offers a glimpse into the thinking of the leader of the world’s second largest economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the joint press conference of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, Shaanxi province, China, 19 May 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE