Coinbase has been sued by the US SEC in a case that experts say could have big ramifications for crypto trading in the US. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US Coinbase lawsuit ramps up crypto crackdown after targeting Binance, which could make it harder for Americans to trade
- The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Coinbase for years let users trade crypto tokens that were unregistered securities
- The suit came a day after the SEC sued Binance, taking a hard line on securities rules that could make it difficult to trade most crypto
