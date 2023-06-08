The Chinese government’s legislation plan reflects the urgency around the world in creating a strong legal infrastructure that would rein in the rapid development of generative artificial intelligence services such as ChatGPT. Photo: Shutterstock
China to draw up AI regulation in 2023 as Beijing races against EU, US to roll out new laws covering the technology
- The 2023 legislation plan of the State Council, China’s cabinet, includes the submission of a draft AI law, among more than 50 measures up for review
- The National People’s Congress Standing Committee is expected to review the draft AI legislation before putting the measure for a vote
