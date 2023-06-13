Chinese photovoltaic industry executive detained in Germany. Photo: AP
Chinese photovoltaic industry executive detained in Germany. Photo: AP
China energy security
Tech /  Policy

China’s photovoltaic association says industry executive was detained briefly in Germany to assist with investigation

  • The incident occurred on Monday when a group of Chinese photovoltaic company executives flew to Germany to attend Intersolar Europe 2023
  • The China News Service said the detained executive was Pu Yonghua, a senior executive of Jiangsu Green Power New Energy

Lilian Zhang
Lilian Zhang

Updated: 8:30pm, 13 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese photovoltaic industry executive detained in Germany. Photo: AP
Chinese photovoltaic industry executive detained in Germany. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE