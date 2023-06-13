Chinese photovoltaic industry executive detained in Germany. Photo: AP
China’s photovoltaic association says industry executive was detained briefly in Germany to assist with investigation
- The incident occurred on Monday when a group of Chinese photovoltaic company executives flew to Germany to attend Intersolar Europe 2023
- The China News Service said the detained executive was Pu Yonghua, a senior executive of Jiangsu Green Power New Energy
