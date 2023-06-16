Chinese state media is drumming up support for generative artificial intelligence (AI) development in the country, extolling its potential to help drive economic growth and become a useful daily tool, while maintaining caution about its risks and asserting regulation of the technology . An op-ed piece published on Friday by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of China’s Communist Party , suggested that generative AI is on its way to becoming an essential part of the workplace and people’s everyday life, which would lead to profound changes in society , stimulate economic growth and drive a new industrial revolution. Generative AI refers to the algorithms, such as those that power ChatGPT and similar services, that can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations and videos, according to consulting firm McKinsey & Co. Recent breakthroughs in this field have the potential to drastically change the way people approach content creation. “Our country has established systematic [AI] research and development capabilities covering areas from theories to software and hardware technologies,” the People’s Daily op-ed piece said. The opinion piece reflects China’s big bet on generative AI as a strategic tool that would not only save a national economy saddled by debt , a sluggish post-coronavirus recovery and demographic challenges , but also refuel the country’s bid to beat the US in their heated tech rivalry . Citing a report published at annual tech event the Zhongguancun Forum held in Beijing last month, the People’s Daily piece said Chinese institutions have so far launched at least 79 large language models (LLMs) with more than 1 billion parameters, a measure of the size and complexity of a model. LLMs are deep-learning AI algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict, and generate content using very large data sets. These represent the technology used to train AI chatbots like Microsoft -backed OpenAI ’s ChatGPT. “The reason some of the international large [language] models are more advanced lies in their access to massively large and high-quality training data sets,” the People’s Daily piece said. It indicated that the country remains behind in terms of AI-related basic theories and quality training data for LLM applications. Will AI be China’s ace in the hole to surpass the US and become the top economy? To solve that challenge, the country should pool its resources to enable breakthroughs in generative AI and pursue innovation in terms of theoretical research and applications of the technology, according to the article. It suggested the sharing of quality Chinese training data through coordinated efforts. Massive training data, advanced algorithms and high-performance computing resources are some of the most critical factors behind the rise of generative AI services like ChatGPT, which was launched last November and ignited a global AI arms race . In the past few months, major Chinese cities from Beijing and Shenzhen to Shanghai have each unveiled strategic policies to promote AI development. Those initiatives show the urgency in China to accelerate development in that field amid US trade sanctions , which have blocked mainland firms’ access to most advanced semiconductors and chip-manufacturing equipment. Chinese tech hub Shenzhen pushes action plan to boost AI computing resources The People’s Daily article, however, still cautioned about potential risks associated with generative AI. “The governance challenge brought up by large AI models should not be ignored,” the editorial said, adding that China should “construct a comprehensive set of laws, rules and ethics to ensure the healthy development of AI”. In April, a statement issued by state media outlet Xinhua, which summarised the quarterly meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo on China’s social and economic development, said the country must “create an ecosystem for [generative AI] innovation, but at the same time take risk prevention into account”. China is expected to have a draft of its AI law ready for review by the country’s lawmakers within this year , as Beijing moves to lead the world in rolling out new regulation for this technology amid rapid advances exemplified by ChatGPT. The 2023 legislation plan of the State Council, China’s cabinet, includes the submission of a draft AI law, among more than 50 measures up for review by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, according to a document published on the council’s website earlier this month.