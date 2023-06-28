Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the People’s Bank of China building in Beijing on March 17, 2020. The central bank’s Digital Currency Research Institute was said to have offered pay rises of eight times the typical government limit in 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s digital yuan office was too generous in pay rises, audit finds, but rapid expansion continues
- The Digital Currency Research Institute gave employees an average pay bump of 28 per cent in 2020, eight times the typical ceiling for government departments
- The central bank agency responsible for developing China’s digital currency went on a hiring spree in 2022 with salaries topping US$130,000 per year
