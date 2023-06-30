A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of the Hong Kong skyline on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong inks cross-border data transfer deal for Greater Bay Area with China’s internet regulator following crackdown
- The Cyberspace Administration of China and Hong Kong’s tech bureau agreed to draft rules allowing for the flow of user data between Guangdong and the city
- It comes two years after Beijing started tightening its grip on internet data with new regulations and cybersecurity reviews
