The headquarters of Alibaba Group Holding in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: EPA
Alibaba and NetEase bet future on AI despite looming US restrictions, as home province Zhejiang vows to support Big Tech
- Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang Yong and NetEase CEO William Ding Lei have expressed confidence that the government will support their AI pursuits
- Zhejiang has become China’s first province to launch a local policy guideline designed specifically to help Big Tech firms
The headquarters of Alibaba Group Holding in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: EPA