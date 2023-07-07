At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Chinese authorities announced plans to create and implement a national standard for large language models as part of efforts to regulate AI. Photo: Reuters
China to create and implement national standard for large language models in move to regulate AI, while using its power to transform industries
- The China Electronic Standardisation Institute, under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, will enact a local standard for LLMs
- Baidu, Huawei, 360 Security and Alibaba have been enlisted by the institute to lead a special task force that will draw up the new LLM standard
