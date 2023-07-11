The European Union and US have reached a new agreement allowing for data transfers, but a legal challenge is expected. Photo: Reuters
Europe seals data transfer pact with US limiting access by intelligence services, but a new legal challenge is expected
- The agreement addresses the legal uncertainty plaguing thousands of companies with cross-Atlantic operations and establishes a Data Protection Review Court
- Non-profit group noyb, which successfully challenged two previous deals, said it would mount a new challenge because ‘changes in US surveillance law’ are needed
