The Chinese flag is placed next to gallium and germanium on a periodic table, in this illustration picture taken July 6, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: US mineral firm’s China unit faces fresh hurdle to Shanghai listing plan after Beijing’s metal export controls

  • Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology received initial approval for a STAR-board listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange last July, but little progress has been made since then
  • The firm foreshadowed troubles ahead in its prospectus last July, saying that a worsening Beijing-US relationship could have ‘profound negative implications’

Lilian Zhang
Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Jul, 2023

