A company affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda mouthpiece has started issuing “data certificates” for proving data ownership and trading rights, ostensibly to stimulate data trade. People Data, which falls under the People’s Daily, gave out three certificates, covering data ownership, data processing rights and data product management rights, respectively, the firm announced on its website on Tuesday. Government agencies, institutions and corporate entities in China are trying to profit from the trading of data, which has been identified as a new production factor along with capital, land, labour and technology. Local governments in southern tech hub Shenzhen and coastal financial centre Shanghai , for instance, have launched data exchanges to try to bridge demand and supply. However, a long list of legal and practical issues related to data trading have yet to be resolved. One of them is the fundamental question of who owns what data. In a bid to verify data ownership, People Data has created People’s Chain – a so-called blockchain-as-a-service platform based on the shared, immutable ledger technology. The company said its certificates contain a range of information, including the origin, type, industry, use case scenario, sensitivity, and effective date of the concerned data. People Data has stated that it hopes to build a nationwide data transaction platform. According to samples of its certificates, the data resource ownership category covers real estate data, while the data processing rights category encompasses “public opinion”, and the data management category contains information about the country’s lottery promotion efforts in 2022. By recording data ownership on the blockchain, the company said it can solve several problems: the lack of unified data standards among various levels of the party and government, difficulties in information sharing between data exchanges, and ambiguity in data ownership, usage and operational rights. Shares of Shanghai-listed People.cn, the online portal of the People’s Daily, jumped 10 per cent on Thursday to hit the daily limit, triggering a trading halt for the second straight day following People Data’s certificate launch. China in March unveiled its plan to set up the National Data Bureau . Reporting to the nation’s top economic planning authority, it will be responsible for coordinating construction of data infrastructure and usage of data resources. Analysts said the agency could become a powerful tool for Beijing to boost the development of the national digital economy. The move followed 20 measures released in December by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council, calling for the establishment of basic infrastructure to support better use of its vast trove of data, according to state media Xinhua.