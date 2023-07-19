The Biden administration is trying to give consumers confidence about buying secure smart home products with a new certification programme. Photo: Shutterstock
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Policy

US works with Big Tech on smart device cybersecurity under new certification programme joined by Amazon, Google, Samsung

  • The Federal Communications Commission will oversee the new US Cyber Trust Mark initiative to help consumers identify the most secure smart products
  • FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the mark will give consumers ‘peace of mind’ and benefit manufacturers

Associated Press
Updated: 12:18pm, 19 Jul, 2023

