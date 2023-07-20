The US is looking into investments in China’s hi-tech industries including artificial intelligence and semiconductors, which have become increasingly sensitive amid a protracted tech war. Photo: Reuters
The US is looking into investments in China’s hi-tech industries including artificial intelligence and semiconductors, which have become increasingly sensitive amid a protracted tech war. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war
Tech /  Policy

US House panel scrutinises four venture capital firms investing in Chinese AI and semiconductors

  • GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, Walden International and Qualcomm Ventures are being probed by the House select committee on China
  • GGV and Qualcomm invested in AI developers Megvii and SenseTime, respectively, while Walden invested in Chinese chip champion SMIC

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:45am, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The US is looking into investments in China’s hi-tech industries including artificial intelligence and semiconductors, which have become increasingly sensitive amid a protracted tech war. Photo: Reuters
The US is looking into investments in China’s hi-tech industries including artificial intelligence and semiconductors, which have become increasingly sensitive amid a protracted tech war. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE