Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings, has praised China’s new policy plan to boost the private economy. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent billionaire founder Pony Ma hails China’s new plan to boost private economy after tech crackdown

  • Just hours after China unveiled an action plan to invigorate its economy, the state broadcaster published an article written by Ma
  • Ma pledges on behalf of the internet industry to fulfil the government’s latest strategies and goals to support private businesses

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:30pm, 20 Jul, 2023

