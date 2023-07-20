Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings, has praised China’s new policy plan to boost the private economy. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent billionaire founder Pony Ma hails China’s new plan to boost private economy after tech crackdown
- Just hours after China unveiled an action plan to invigorate its economy, the state broadcaster published an article written by Ma
- Ma pledges on behalf of the internet industry to fulfil the government’s latest strategies and goals to support private businesses
