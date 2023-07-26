A worker stands in front of a display showing a computer chip and the Chinese word for “independence”. Photo: AP Photo
Tech war: China’s hi-tech state fund grows to over US$8 billion in self-sufficiency drive
- The National Fund for Technology Transfer and Commercialisation had pumped tens of billions of yuan into hundreds of enterprises, state media reported
- China has long used state-level financing to boost major industries, an effort that has become more urgent amid intensifying rivalry with the US
