Xie Haihua, chairman of Darbond Technology, has resumed his duties after an eight-month hiatus. Photo: Weibo
Semiconductors
Tech /  Policy

Chairman of China’s ‘little giant’ in chip materials returns after 8-month absence amid anti-corruption campaign

  • Xie Haihua has resumed his duties as chairman after being taken away to assist authorities in an investigation, Darbond Technology announced
  • While the company did not disclose details about the probe, it took place amid Beijing’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign into the Big Fund

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 1 Aug, 2023

