A 300 millimetre silicon wafer, with 22 nanometre chips, in the semiconductor production clean rooms at the Globalfoundries fabrication plant in Dresden, Germany, on February 11, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
US, Europe growing alarmed by China’s legacy chip production, fear changing supply chains
- China has accelerated its production of older-generation semiconductors, leading to concerns that those chips could be dumped into the market
- The importance of legacy chips was highlighted by supply shocks that roiled companies, especially carmakers, at the height of the Covid pandemic
