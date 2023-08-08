SFC warns investors over licence claims by some firms. Photo: SCMP/Yik Yeung-man
Crypto firms are making false claims about Hong Kong licence applications and investors should beware, says SFC
- Some unlicensed virtual asset trading platforms claim that they have submitted applications to the regulator, but have not, says SFC
- SFC said it may ‘take a dim view’ of non-compliant behaviours when assessing licence applications
