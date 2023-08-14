Researchers found that China’s video game restrictions for minors have not curbed playing time. Photo: Shutterstock
Researchers question the effectiveness of China’s game time restrictions for minors in reducing heavy play
- A new study published in Nature found no evidence that China’s online game time limit reduced lengthy playing
- China has continued to ramp up oversight of internet usage by children and teenagers in an effort to keep them from being glued to the screen
