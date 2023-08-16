The charges levelled against executives at Filecoin mining firm Shenzhen Shikongyun Technology underscore mainland China’s continued regulatory hostility towards cryptocurrency-related activities. Image: Shutterstock
Chinese cryptocurrency mining firm charged with running pyramid scheme, as Beijing maintains tight grip on virtual assets
- Four executives at Filecoin mining firm Shenzhen Shikongyun Technology were slapped with criminal charges in Guangxi for running a pyramid scheme
- Enticed with high returns, nearly 100,000 people signed up with the firm’s scheme, which raked in more than US$83 million, local prosecutors said
