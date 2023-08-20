China has introduced new laws tightening controls on the transfer of cross-border data. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Cross-border data deal between Hong Kong and mainland China will take time given regulatory differences, says EY partner

  • Industries such as artificial intelligence, which rely heavily on big data analysis, will benefit from the freer flow of data under the cross-border deal
  • In June, Hong Kong and the Cyberspace Administration of China signed a memorandum to draft rules for the safe flow of data within the GBA

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:11pm, 20 Aug, 2023

