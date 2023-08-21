Beijing’s latest initiative to limit the use of artificial intelligence in online healthcare services reflects the sweeping disruptions brought by the technology to traditional occupations and industries in China. Illustration: Shutterstock
Beijing to limit use of generative AI in online healthcare activities, including medical diagnosis, amid growing interest in ChatGPT-like services
- New rules drafted by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission would strictly prohibit the use AI for automatically generating medical prescriptions
- The proposed regulation provides 41 rules covering various online healthcare activities
