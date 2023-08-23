Xiao Yi, a former top provincial official in China who was removed from his post for supporting cryptocurrency mining, apologised for his wrongdoings in a China Central Television programme on January 8, 2023. Photo: Handout
Crypto-mining Chinese official given life in prison for scheme involving bribes and support for a cryptocurrency firm
- A local court issued the sentence for the former provincial official accused of accepting bribes and hiding crypto mining that used a tenth of Fuzhou electricity
- Beijing maintains tight restrictions on cryptocurrencies in the mainland, even as Hong Kong uses new policies to attract the industry
Xiao Yi, a former top provincial official in China who was removed from his post for supporting cryptocurrency mining, apologised for his wrongdoings in a China Central Television programme on January 8, 2023. Photo: Handout