In April 2020, China’s policymakers added data as a new production factor that is in the same category as land, capital and human labour. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s new accounting rules on enterprise data resources to have ‘greater impact’ on Big Tech firms, telecoms network operators
- The Interim Provisions on Accounting Treatment of Enterprise Data Resources classify corporate data as either ‘intangible assets’ or ‘inventories’
- The new rules, which will take effect on January 1, mark Beijing’s latest initiative to advance the development of the nation’s digital economy
In April 2020, China’s policymakers added data as a new production factor that is in the same category as land, capital and human labour. Photo: Shutterstock