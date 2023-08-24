In April 2020, China’s policymakers added data as a new production factor that is in the same category as land, capital and human labour. Photo: Shutterstock
In April 2020, China’s policymakers added data as a new production factor that is in the same category as land, capital and human labour. Photo: Shutterstock
Regulation
Tech /  Policy

China’s new accounting rules on enterprise data resources to have ‘greater impact’ on Big Tech firms, telecoms network operators

  • The Interim Provisions on Accounting Treatment of Enterprise Data Resources classify corporate data as either ‘intangible assets’ or ‘inventories’
  • The new rules, which will take effect on January 1, mark Beijing’s latest initiative to advance the development of the nation’s digital economy

Lilian Zhang
Lilian Zhang

Updated: 7:27pm, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
In April 2020, China’s policymakers added data as a new production factor that is in the same category as land, capital and human labour. Photo: Shutterstock
In April 2020, China’s policymakers added data as a new production factor that is in the same category as land, capital and human labour. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE