Blockchain
Tech /  Policy

Hong Kong’s tokenised green bonds saw efficiency gains from blockchain-based trading, HKMA says, but challenges remain

  • Project Evergreen, which issued US$102 million in green bonds on a distributed ledger in February, saw ‘significant operational improvement’ in trading
  • Challenges to wide adoption remain in the largely paper-based industry, the HKMA concluded, including interoperability issues between platforms

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 7:03pm, 25 Aug, 2023

The Hong Kong skyline seen from the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront on August 10, 2023. Photo: SCMP / Jelly Tse
