Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s US$2.1 billion financial incentive plan – a bid to boost local production of technology hardware such as laptops, personal computers, tablets and servers – has received an overwhelming industry response, Tech Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Wednesday.

Under the plan, companies are entitled to cash back of almost 5 per cent of factory prices of finished products. Sourcing components locally will help manufacturers win more financial benefits.

Some 32 companies, including units of home-grown contract manufacturers such as Optiemus Electronics and Dixon Technologies India, had applied for the incentives before the application process closed at midnight on August 30.