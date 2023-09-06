China fines academic research database owner CNKI US$6.9 million for illegal data handling a year after initiating probe
- CNKI was found to have collected user data without consent, including non-essential personal data, adding to a US$12.6 million antitrust fine last year
- The research platform operator is one of multiple companies to be subject to a cybersecurity review from the Cyberspace Administration of China since 2021
These apps were found to have collected data without user consent and gathered personal data that was not essential, the CAC said. They also failed to clearly disclose how the data would be used and did not allow users to delete their accounts, it added.
CNKI said it “sincerely accepts and will resolutely obey” the CAC’s decision.
“Since the cybersecurity review by CAC on June 23, 2022, CNKI has fully cooperated and emphasised security in our development,” the privately owned company said in a statement. “We have carried out comprehensive rectifications and enhanced our network security, data security and personal information protection.”
Last June, the CAC initiated an investigation based on CNKI’s collection of a large amount of personal information and important data covering areas that include national defence, telecommunications and finance, as well as “sensitive information” related to major national projects, significant technological achievements and the development of core technologies.
The CAC said its decision was based on “the nature, consequences and time period” of CNKI’s illegal data handling behaviours, “especially the situation in the cybersecurity review”, without elaborating. The latest statement did not mention information about national projects.