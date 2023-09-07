The Hong Kong Science Park opened a new branch in the Futian district of southern Shenzhen on Thursday, marking the latest effort by the neighbouring cities to work together on building a global tech hub.

The Shenzhen park, covering 31,000 square meters, currently has 16 companies on board and is aiming at attracting over 150 tech firms to set up their offices, according to the Hong Kong Science Park.

“With the new branch, we hope to bring our experience and practices in funding services, training and more from the past two decades to Shenzhen and help our tech start-ups expand into bigger markets in the Greater Bay Area and the whole Chinese mainland,” said Peter Mok, head of the Greater Bay Area division of the Hong Kong Science Park.

“We will also help introduce local beneficial policies in Shenzhen, such as government funding to our start-ups,” Mok told reporters at the event.

Existing tech companies in the Shenzhen park are mainly focused on biotech, microelectronics and new materials, and the park is expected to attract more firms from the fintech, robotics and artificial intelligence fields.