According to the policy document published on Friday by five Chinese ministries led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China aims to build “three to five industrial clusters” around the emerging technologies by 2025 with key breakthrough applications and governance for the conceptual next-generation internet made up of three-dimensional spaces.

The document, which maps out a blueprint covering 2023 to 2025, emphasises the application of the metaverse to various industries, such as home appliances, automotive and aerospace. Manufacturing industries such as steel and textiles can also adopt related technologies to optimise scheduling, material calculation, and other parts of the production process, according to the plan.

Joining the MIIT in issuing the document were the education and tourism ministries, along with the State Council’s state-owned enterprise regulator and the National Radio and Television Administration.