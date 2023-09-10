China wants metaverse firms with ‘global influence’ and plans for up to 5 industrial clusters by 2025
- A new blueprint issued by five national Chinese agencies aims to develop the domestic metaverse for industrial use through technologies like blockchain and AI
- Beijing hopes the metaverse can bring improved efficiency to manufacturing in the automotive, aerospace and home appliance industries, among others
According to the policy document published on Friday by five Chinese ministries led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China aims to build “three to five industrial clusters” around the emerging technologies by 2025 with key breakthrough applications and governance for the conceptual next-generation internet made up of three-dimensional spaces.
The document, which maps out a blueprint covering 2023 to 2025, emphasises the application of the metaverse to various industries, such as home appliances, automotive and aerospace. Manufacturing industries such as steel and textiles can also adopt related technologies to optimise scheduling, material calculation, and other parts of the production process, according to the plan.
Baidu’s metaverse chief quits as search engine giant shifts focus to AI
Joining the MIIT in issuing the document were the education and tourism ministries, along with the State Council’s state-owned enterprise regulator and the National Radio and Television Administration.
In the long run, China wants to build a mature metaverse for industrial use that can help drive new growth in manufacturing, according to the document.
The plan was made to “seize the opportunity of the global acceleration of the metaverse industry”, which has the potential to “lead the next generation of internet development, and accelerate the upgrade of the manufacturing industry to be more advanced, intelligent and greener”.
Some of the key technologies involved include blockchain, which supports data transfer and governance in metaverse, as well as advanced electronic components and other hardware innovations.
Another national action plan issued last November set a goal of growing the MR industry to 350 billion yuan (US$47.8 billion) and shipments of 25 million MR devices by 2026.
Some local Chinese governments have issued their own policies to encourage metaverse development, usually with a focus on how it can support the economy and traditional industries.