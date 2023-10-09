The European Union sees “convergence” with Japan on thinking about generative artificial intelligence (AI) , a senior official said on Monday.

“I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI,” European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova told Reuters in an interview.

The EU is at the forefront of regulating the emerging technology with its hard-hitting AI Act, while Japan is looking at more flexible guidelines than the bloc to boost economic growth, Reuters has reported.