EU and Japan see converging thinking on generative AI, official says, as they prepare new regulations
- The EU and Japan are deepening cooperation over technology such as AI, cybersecurity and chips seen as important for economic security
- In China, ‘it’s a totally different thing’, but Japan already understands ‘basic, basic things’ said the European Commission’s vice-president of transparency
“I see a lot of convergence in how we look at AI and generative AI,” European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova told Reuters in an interview.
The EU is at the forefront of regulating the emerging technology with its hard-hitting AI Act, while Japan is looking at more flexible guidelines than the bloc to boost economic growth, Reuters has reported.
“I was recently in China and it’s a totally different thing. I could discuss with our Japanese partners because we do not have to explain to each other basic, basic things,” said Jourova on the sidelines of a forum on internet governance in Kyoto.
Discussions are on track to launch consultations on a framework for AI but a code of conduct for companies involved in AI needs further work, Jourova said.