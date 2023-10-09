The city’s municipal government aims to develop an “innovative capital centre” and a “world-class exchange” in the southern metropolis, according to a 20-point plan issued on Sunday by the Shenzhen Financial Regulatory Administration and four other agencies.

“We are clearly aware that the financial development and support for science and technology innovation still face some pain points and difficulties that need to be resolved,” the Shenzhen municipal government said in a separate document. “As technology advances, the financial service system that is compatible with it must continue to be upgraded.”

Without providing details, the municipal government plans to start trials of “equity + debt” financing via approved banks in the Hetao Cooperation Zone and the Qianhai Cooperation Zone , which are tech- and finance-focused industrial clusters jointly established under partnerships forged between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

The trials will enable Shenzhen’s medium-sized and large banking institutions, along with their Hong Kong investment arms, providing financing services to tech companies in the metropolis.