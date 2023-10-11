South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
TikTok
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
The stakes are high for TikTok in Southeast Asia, where its e-commerce activities have grown rapidly. Photo: Shutterstock
TechPolicy

TikTok’s e-commerce push faces headwinds in Southeast Asia as other countries could follow Indonesia’s ban on online shopping via social media

  • Other offline retailers in Southeast Asia whose interests are affected by social commerce platforms are expected to lobby for a ban on TikTok Shop
  • Following Jakarta’s ban on online shopping via social media, neighbouring Kuala Lumpur reportedly intends to look into that policy
TikTok
Ben Jiang
Ben Jiangin Beijing
Why you can trust SCMP
The e-commerce push of TikTok, the global hit short video app owned by ByteDance, is expected to face more headwinds in Southeast Asia, as Indonesia’s ban on online shopping via social media encourages other countries in the region to adopt similar policies, according to analysts.
Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, imposed from late September a ban on e-commerce transactions via social media to protect the country’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. TikTok, which is headquartered in Singapore, complied with Jakarta’s directive on October 4, when it ceased sales on e-commerce platform TikTok Shop.

Across other Southeast Asian economies, offline marketplaces and merchants whose interests are affected by social commerce platforms are likely to complain to their governments and lobby for a ban on TikTok Shop, according to Li Jianggan, founder of Singapore-based venture outfit and research firm Momentum Works.

“TikTok is unparalleled when it comes to e-commerce conversion in the industry,” Li said. He added, however, that TikTok would find it more difficult to expand its e-commerce activities if its users are not able to directly shop from the app.

The TikTok Shop platform is seen displayed on a user’s smartphone in Bekasi, a city in the Indonesian province of West Java, on May 6, 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

TikTok, which started offering in-app shopping in mid-2021, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The stakes are high for TikTok, which has pinned its hopes for future growth on e-commerce, turning the millions of eyeballs on its platform’s viral content into a steady revenue stream.

It was unclear from TikTok’s October 3 announcement about stopping online sales activities in Indonesia if it plans to create a separate e-commerce app.

Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Digital, Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil, last week said Kuala Lumpur intends to look into Jakarta’s ban on e-commerce transactions via social media, according to a report by local newspaper The Malay Mail.

TikTok to stop sales in Indonesia after social media transaction ban

Before Jakarta’s ban, TikTok Shop’s presence had grown rapidly in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand. TikTok Shop, which also operates in the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, went live in the United States last month.
The ban on shopping via social media marks a significant blow to TikTok’s plan to turn clicks into profits, according to Momentum Works’ Li. In mainland China, TikTok’s sister app Douyin is already driving e-commerce sales for ByteDance.

Still, Li indicated that the fate of social commerce activities in Southeast Asia could eventually hinge on the result of negotiations between TikTok, various interest groups and their governments.

TikTok had encountered challenges in Indonesia before. In July 2018, Indonesia became the first country to ban the short video app over the distribution of “pornography, inappropriate content and blasphemy”. TikTok responded by adding content moderators in the country, and the ban was lifted eight days later.

TikTok sends team to Indonesia as new law threatens e-commerce aspirations

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications, meanwhile, said at a press conference last week that TikTok’s operations in the country violated local laws on spreading distorted information that incites violence. TikTok’s e-commerce service also failed to provide information about sellers’ goods, according to the ministry.

In the first half of this year, TikTok Shop was the second-largest e-commerce platform in Vietnam, behind Singaporean tech conglomerate Sea’s Shopee, according to local media reports, which cited statistics from e-commerce data services provider Metric.

An employee at TikTok Shop in Vietnam, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak with media, said the local team was aware of the government’s concerns and that measures have been taken to ensure compliance.

Apart from its issues in Vietnam, TikTok has ceased operations in other parts of Asia. Following the bloody June 2020 border clash between Chinese and Indian troops in the disputed Himalayan border region, New Delhi banned the use of TikTok in the country, the world’s second-largest smartphone market.
Post