Across other Southeast Asian economies, offline marketplaces and merchants whose interests are affected by social commerce platforms are likely to complain to their governments and lobby for a ban on TikTok Shop, according to Li Jianggan, founder of Singapore-based venture outfit and research firm Momentum Works.

“TikTok is unparalleled when it comes to e-commerce conversion in the industry,” Li said. He added, however, that TikTok would find it more difficult to expand its e-commerce activities if its users are not able to directly shop from the app.

The TikTok Shop platform is seen displayed on a user’s smartphone in Bekasi, a city in the Indonesian province of West Java, on May 6, 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

TikTok, which started offering in-app shopping in mid-2021, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.