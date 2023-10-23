South China Morning Post
Technology
The United States’ 31 new regional tech hubs will focus on areas including semiconductors, clean energy, critical minerals, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Image: Shutterstock
TechPolicy

Biden administration picks 31 new regional tech hubs to spur US innovation in key sectors like semiconductors, clean energy and AI

  • The regional tech programme aims to diversify US innovation away from traditional hubs like Silicon Valley, Seattle and Boston
  • The designated regional tech hubs are in places like Montana, Wisconsin, upstate New York, Vermont, Nevada, Illinois and Puerto Rico
Technology
Reuters
Reuters
The United States’ Commerce Department said on Monday it was naming 31 regional technology hubs from 370 applicants, making the areas eligible for US$500 million in federal funding to help spur innovation across a variety of sectors.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters the programme aimed to diversify the world’s largest economy away from its traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley, Seattle and Boston.

“Those tech ecosystems are concentrated in just a few places around the country,” Raimondo said. “They don’t reflect the full potential of our country … They don’t corner the market on great ideas.”

The programme is part of US President Joe Biden’s belief the government should help fund key sectors to attract more private-sector investments in industries like electric vehicle battery production, semiconductors and clean energy.
US President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South Lawn of the White House on August 9, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is designating 31 tech hubs in 32 states and Puerto Rico to help spur innovation and create jobs in the specific industries that are concentrated in these areas. Photo: AP

White House National Economic Director Lael Brainard said the regional tech programme makes “smart public investments in critical technologies in every region of the country”.

The Biden administration this month announced seven “hydrogen hubs” in 16 states would share US$7 billion to jump-start the emerging industry.
The designated regional tech hubs are in places like Montana, Wisconsin, upstate New York, Vermont, Nevada, Illinois and Puerto Rico, and are focused on areas including semiconductors, clean energy, critical minerals, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“People shouldn’t have to move to get a good job,” Raimondo said, noting many of the hubs are in small cities.

A Washington state and Idaho hub will focus on developing new materials for more fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, while an Oklahoma hub seeks to commercialise autonomous systems in areas like agriculture and pipeline inspections. A Wisconsin programme aims to develop personalised medicine.

Still, the hub designations are no guarantee of federal funding. Raimondo said the administration next year plans to award about five to 10 of the 31 tech hubs up to US$75 million each.

The US Congress approved US$500 million for the programme in August 2022 as part of the landmark Chips and Science law that provides US$52 billion for US semiconductor production and research to better compete with China.

Biden this year asked Congress for US$4 billion to fund additional regional tech hubs. Congress has not yet approved a full-year budget for the current financial year.

