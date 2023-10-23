Biden administration picks 31 new regional tech hubs to spur US innovation in key sectors like semiconductors, clean energy and AI
- The regional tech programme aims to diversify US innovation away from traditional hubs like Silicon Valley, Seattle and Boston
- The designated regional tech hubs are in places like Montana, Wisconsin, upstate New York, Vermont, Nevada, Illinois and Puerto Rico
“Those tech ecosystems are concentrated in just a few places around the country,” Raimondo said. “They don’t reflect the full potential of our country … They don’t corner the market on great ideas.”
White House National Economic Director Lael Brainard said the regional tech programme makes “smart public investments in critical technologies in every region of the country”.
“People shouldn’t have to move to get a good job,” Raimondo said, noting many of the hubs are in small cities.
A Washington state and Idaho hub will focus on developing new materials for more fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, while an Oklahoma hub seeks to commercialise autonomous systems in areas like agriculture and pipeline inspections. A Wisconsin programme aims to develop personalised medicine.
Still, the hub designations are no guarantee of federal funding. Raimondo said the administration next year plans to award about five to 10 of the 31 tech hubs up to US$75 million each.
Biden this year asked Congress for US$4 billion to fund additional regional tech hubs. Congress has not yet approved a full-year budget for the current financial year.