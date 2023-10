The United States’ Commerce Department said on Monday it was naming 31 regional technology hubs from 370 applicants, making the areas eligible for US$500 million in federal funding to help spur innovation across a variety of sectors.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters the programme aimed to diversify the world’s largest economy away from its traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley , Seattle and Boston.

“Those tech ecosystems are concentrated in just a few places around the country,” Raimondo said. “They don’t reflect the full potential of our country … They don’t corner the market on great ideas.”

US President Joe Biden looks on as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks on the South Lawn of the White House on August 9, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is designating 31 tech hubs in 32 states and Puerto Rico to help spur innovation and create jobs in the specific industries that are concentrated in these areas. Photo: AP

White House National Economic Director Lael Brainard said the regional tech programme makes “smart public investments in critical technologies in every region of the country”.