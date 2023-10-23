White House National Economic Director Lael Brainard said the regional tech programme makes “smart public investments in critical technologies in every region of the country”.

“Those tech ecosystems are concentrated in just a few places around the country,” Raimondo said. “They don’t reflect the full potential of our country … They don’t corner the market on great ideas.”

The Biden administration this month announced seven “hydrogen hubs” in 16 states would share US$7 billion to jump-start the emerging industry.

The designated regional tech hubs are in places like Montana, Wisconsin, upstate New York, Vermont, Nevada, Illinois and Puerto Rico, and are focused on areas including semiconductors, clean energy, critical minerals, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing

“People shouldn’t have to move to get a good job,” Raimondo said, noting many of the hubs are in small cities.

A Washington state and Idaho hub will focus on developing new materials for more fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, while an Oklahoma hub seeks to commercialise autonomous systems in areas like agriculture and pipeline inspections. A Wisconsin programme aims to develop personalised medicine.

Still, the hub designations are no guarantee of federal funding. Raimondo said the administration next year plans to award about five to 10 of the 31 tech hubs up to US$75 million each.

The US Congress approved US$500 million for the programme in August 2022 as part of the landmark Chips and Science law that provides US$52 billion for US semiconductor production and research to better compete with China.

Biden this year asked Congress for US$4 billion to fund additional regional tech hubs. Congress has not yet approved a full-year budget for the current financial year.