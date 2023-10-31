US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Monday on regulating artificial intelligence, aiming for the United States to “lead the way” in global efforts at managing the new technology’s risks, the White House said.

The “landmark” order directs federal agencies to set new safety standards for AI systems and requires developers to “share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government,” according to a White House statement.

Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are set to formally introduce the policy at an event later on Monday.

The executive action relies on the Cold War-era Defence Production Act, which gives the federal government certain control over companies when national security is at stake.