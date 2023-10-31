Joe Biden unveils AI order aiming to ‘lead the way’ in global efforts to manage tech risks
- The action relies on the Cold War-era Defence Production Act, giving the government certain control over companies when national security is at stake
- The White House said the order would ‘ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks’ of artificial intelligence
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Monday on regulating artificial intelligence, aiming for the United States to “lead the way” in global efforts at managing the new technology’s risks, the White House said.
The “landmark” order directs federal agencies to set new safety standards for AI systems and requires developers to “share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government,” according to a White House statement.
Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are set to formally introduce the policy at an event later on Monday.
The executive action relies on the Cold War-era Defence Production Act, which gives the federal government certain control over companies when national security is at stake.
The law was used early in Biden’s tenure to speed up the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence will also address risks to critical infrastructure and seek to protect against AI being used to develop dangerous biological materials.
Federal agencies will be required to use those tools “to make it easy for Americans to know that the communications they receive from their government are authentic.”
The White House said the order would “ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks” of AI.
Harris is set to lead a US delegation to the UK this week for a global gathering on AI, alongside other foreign politicians, tech industry figures and academics.
Despite the lofty ambitions of the new executive order, the White House admitted that “more action will be required” on AI and pledged to “pursue bipartisan legislation” in Congress, where Republicans control the lower chamber.
Biden also called for congressional action on data privacy legislation, saying that without new safeguards, AI “can put Americans’ privacy further at risk.”
The US tech industry group BSA, while reacting positively to the executive order announcement, said it also believes “legislative action is ultimately necessary.”