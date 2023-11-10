South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cybersecurity
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Qichacha, one of China’s biggest corporate database operators. Photo: Handout
TechPolicy

Chinese corporate data provider Qichacha to launch overseas platform after Beijing approval amid regulatory easing

  • Qichacha said its new platform is the first to receive approval by the Cyberspace Administration of China and will launch soon in multiple countries
  • Beijing has been easing cross-border data rules that restricted access to information important to investors, in an appeal to foreign business
Cybersecurity
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen
Why you can trust SCMP

Qichacha, one of China’s biggest corporate database operators, said that it has passed a data export security assessment that allows it to launch a new platform for overseas users, a step in Beijing’s bid to attract back foreign business by easing its stringent rules on cross-border data.

Having passed the Cyberspace Administration of China’s (CAC) data export security assessment on Thursday, Qichacha’s new overseas platform is the first business database to receive approval by the regulator, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The 9-year-old firm, which boasts 400 million users, will soon launch the platform in multiple countries, Qichacha said. Services like Qichacha aim to give users comprehensive, up-to-date information about millions of business entities, including addresses, contacts, ownership structures and legal cases, helping investors make informed decisions.

China proposes relaxing security reviews for most cross-border data flows

China’s major corporate data providers – including Qichacha, rival Tianyancha and financial data terminal operator Wind – stopped allowing users outside the mainland to access certain information earlier this year, following tough rules put in place by the country’s new data security and anti-espionage laws.

In a regulation on outbound data transfers that took effect in September last year, the CAC required a broad range of companies to seek a security review before exporting important data, saddling many domestic and international firms with a tsunami of paperwork and increased compliance costs.

Qichacha said on Friday that its new overseas platform was established in response to the CAC regulation, with a series of security measures built in. It did not specify how resources available on the international platform will differ from those available domestically.

Approval of the new platform represents a major pro-business move by the CAC, which in September proposed a relaxation of requirements for outbound data flows.

The CAC’s newly proposed rules spared the vast bulk of data export activities from going through a security assessment by the regulator, which was seen as the Chinese government’s response to complaints from a business community that has expressed increasing concern about the country’s regulatory environment.
The relaxed rules come as Beijing is hoping to shore up confidence in its economy and to boost foreign investment. Investors remain wary, however, after Beijing’s raids on foreign consultancies and a newly enacted anti-espionage law.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China declined by more than 5 per cent in the first eight months of the year from the same period last year, according to official figures from the Ministry of Commerce.

Direct investment liabilities, a broad measure of FDI that includes foreign companies’ retained earnings in China, also saw a deficit of US$11.8 billion in the three months ended September, the first quarterly deficit since the State Administration of Foreign Exchange began collecting such data in 1998.
Post