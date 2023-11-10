Qichacha, one of China’s biggest corporate database operators, said that it has passed a data export security assessment that allows it to launch a new platform for overseas users, a step in Beijing’s bid to attract back foreign business by easing its stringent rules on cross-border data.

Having passed the Cyberspace Administration of China’s (CAC) data export security assessment on Thursday, Qichacha’s new overseas platform is the first business database to receive approval by the regulator, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The 9-year-old firm, which boasts 400 million users, will soon launch the platform in multiple countries, Qichacha said. Services like Qichacha aim to give users comprehensive, up-to-date information about millions of business entities, including addresses, contacts, ownership structures and legal cases, helping investors make informed decisions.

China’s major corporate data providers – including Qichacha, rival Tianyancha and financial data terminal operator Wind – stopped allowing users outside the mainland to access certain information earlier this year, following tough rules put in place by the country’s new data security and anti-espionage laws.