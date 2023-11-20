New Delhi has approved applications for subsidies of 27 companies, which also include Dell HP and AsusTek Computer, under the country’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme covering domestic assembly of desktop and laptop personal computers (PCs), tablets and other tech hardware, according to an official statement on Saturday.

“Twenty-three out of 27 approved applicants are ready to start manufacturing on day zero,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology. “Four companies will start production in the next 90 days.”

Meanwhile, Apple contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co has denied reports it walked away from a US$330 million deal in India, asserting that the company has “never made such an investment decision”, the Shenzhen -listed firm said on Monday in response to a question raised on the bourse’s investor platform.

Workers are seen at an assembly line inside Foxconn Technology Group’s manufacturing complex in Sri City, a special economic zone located in Tirupati district in India’s southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh. Photo: YouTube

India expects the PLI-approved companies to directly create 50,000 jobs and indirectly, about 150,000 more jobs under the scheme, based on a total investment of US$360 million, according to the government’s statement. It said the estimated value of information technology hardware production would reach US$42 billion.