An opinion piece published by the chief mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party has called for tighter oversight of live-streaming e-commerce, a popular but controversial segment of the country’s online shopping industry, in a sign that government attitude towards the sector may be shifting.

While employing influencers to sell goods online has become an important way for e-commerce platforms to attract consumers, China should improve regulation of the thriving sector, which is creating “chaos”, according to the People’s Daily piece published on Wednesday.

A series of misconduct in the live-streaming industry, from fraudulent advertising to misleading pricing, should be addressed and punished for the sake of the sector’s healthy and sustained growth, the piece said.