The latest batch of licensed game titles in mainland China, the video gaming industry’s largest market, has brought this year’s total so far to 873, according to data from regulator the National Press and Publication Administration. Photo: Shutterstock
China approves 87 new video games, including Ubisoft spin-off from Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise, as local market recovery continues

  • The new batch of licensed games brings this year’s total so far to 873, up from 512 in 2022 and 755 in 2021
  • Tencent-backed Ubisoft, NetEase, Perfect World, Lilith Games and Hypergryph lead list of major video game publishers with approved titles in November
Ann Cao
Ann Caoin Shanghai
China approved 87 new video game titles in November including the local version of Tencent Holdings-backed Ubisoft Entertainment’s The Division Resurgence – a mobile third-person shooter based on the French publisher’s flagship franchise, Tom Clancy’s The Division – as the domestic market continues to recover after Beijing eased its regulatory crackdown.
The latest batch of licensed games for the mainland, the video gaming industry’s largest market, has brought this year’s total so far to 873, according to the list released on Monday by regulator the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA). By comparison, there were 512 titles approved in 2022 and 755 in 2021.
Other major Chinese video game developers and publishers that have licensed titles on the latest NPPA list include NetEase, Perfect World, Lilith Games and HyperGryph.

Under Chinese regulation, every video game must go through a licensing process before it is made available for public consumption, adding some uncertainty for gaming publishers operating in the mainland market. The NPPA typically publishes its batch of approved titles before the end of each month, but the regulator delayed the release of its November list without explanation.

Ubisoft Entertainment’s new mobile multiplayer third-person shooter game, The Division Resurgence, is set for a global release in 2024. Photo: Ubisoft
The increase in the number of game titles approved this year shows that the domestic market appears to have turned a corner, despite economic headwinds and other underlying risks that prompted TikTok owner ByteDance to cut hundreds of jobs in its video gaming business.

Mainland China’s overall video game software and services revenue this year will reach US$47.76 billion, up 5.2 per cent from 2022, according to a revised forecast published in November by research firm Niko Partners. That increase comes after a 2.5 per cent year-on-year decline in 2022.

Notable drivers of growth this year include: the return to a regular cadence of game approvals, an increased number of successful new game launches and higher spending on legacy titles.

The total number of gamers – personal computer, mobile and console – across the country will reach 710.3 million this year, up 1.63 per cent from 2022, according to Niko Partners. It estimated the monthly average revenue per user to hit US$5.60.

“The rebound brings more optimism to the 2024 outlook,” Niko Partners chief executive and president Lisa Hanson said in the firm’s November forecast.

The exact domestic release date of Ubisoft’s The Division Resurgence is unknown. The French gaming giant had reportedly set the title’s global release in 2024.

A Ubisoft China representative on Tuesday said “more information will be disclosed as the project continues to advance”. The mainland version of the game has no official English title yet, although its current Chinese title translates to The Division Dawn.

Ubisoft has a distribution partnership with Level Infinite, the overseas game publishing division of Tencent, to bring this new entry in the Tom Clancy franchise to gamers across Asia including the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. Tencent had a minority stake of over 11 per cent in Ubisoft as of September 2022.

The NPPA also approved Chinese-language mobile game Shijiezhiwai from NetEase, China’s second-largest video gaming company. More than two million players have already made reservations for its launch, according to the game’s official website, which did not provide a release date.

Other new games that were licensed by the NPPA last month include Jade Dynasty 2 from Beijing-based Perfect World, as well as two anime-style games AFK Journey and Ex Astris from Shanghai-based Lilith Games and HyperGryph, respectively.

