Under Chinese regulation, every video game must go through a licensing process before it is made available for public consumption, adding some uncertainty for gaming publishers operating in the mainland market. The NPPA typically publishes its batch of approved titles before the end of each month, but the regulator delayed the release of its November list without explanation.

Ubisoft Entertainment’s new mobile multiplayer third-person shooter game, The Division Resurgence, is set for a global release in 2024. Photo: Ubisoft

Mainland China’s overall video game software and services revenue this year will reach US$47.76 billion, up 5.2 per cent from 2022, according to a revised forecast published in November by research firm Niko Partners. That increase comes after a 2.5 per cent year-on-year decline in 2022.

Notable drivers of growth this year include: the return to a regular cadence of game approvals, an increased number of successful new game launches and higher spending on legacy titles.

The total number of gamers – personal computer, mobile and console – across the country will reach 710.3 million this year, up 1.63 per cent from 2022, according to Niko Partners. It estimated the monthly average revenue per user to hit US$5.60.

“The rebound brings more optimism to the 2024 outlook,” Niko Partners chief executive and president Lisa Hanson said in the firm’s November forecast.

The exact domestic release date of Ubisoft’s The Division Resurgence is unknown. The French gaming giant had reportedly set the title’s global release in 2024.

A Ubisoft China representative on Tuesday said “more information will be disclosed as the project continues to advance”. The mainland version of the game has no official English title yet, although its current Chinese title translates to The Division Dawn.

Thailand , Ubisoft has a distribution partnership with Level Infinite, the overseas game publishing division of Tencent, to bring this new entry in the Tom Clancy franchise to gamers across Asia including the Philippines Singapore and Malaysia . Tencent had a minority stake of over 11 per cent in Ubisoft as of September 2022.

The NPPA also approved Chinese-language mobile game Shijiezhiwai from NetEase, China’s second-largest video gaming company. More than two million players have already made reservations for its launch, according to the game’s official website, which did not provide a release date.

Other new games that were licensed by the NPPA last month include Jade Dynasty 2 from Beijing-based Perfect World, as well as two anime-style games AFK Journey and Ex Astris from Shanghai-based Lilith Games and HyperGryph, respectively.